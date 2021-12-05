Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of South State worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

