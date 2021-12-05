Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of ModivCare worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ModivCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.