Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 38,678 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

