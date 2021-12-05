Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of WNS worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

