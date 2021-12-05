Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 7,687 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of International Bancshares worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

