Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $20.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.