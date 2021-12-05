PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $72.77 million and $2.48 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00344863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $776.96 or 0.01577500 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.