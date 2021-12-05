Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $87.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $87,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

