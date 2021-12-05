Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,251 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

VYM stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.