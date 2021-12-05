Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,251 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.