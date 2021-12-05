Pendle Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $29.49 million and approximately $925,797.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.39 or 0.99711376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

