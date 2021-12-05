PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.71. 6,464,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,177. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

