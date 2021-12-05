PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

