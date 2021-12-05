PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of PGT Innovations worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

