Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

