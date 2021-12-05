Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0142

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,159.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.60 or 0.99684768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00438671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00192205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,235,300 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.