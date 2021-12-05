Pillar (PLR) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $84,270.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

