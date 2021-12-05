Pirate Chain Trading Down 18.7% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002939 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $272.52 million and approximately $530,259.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00366219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00148171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00085580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003954 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,656,393 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.