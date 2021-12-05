Pivot Token Trading 45.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $958,486.69 and $2.15 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00216479 BTC.

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

