PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.62

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $42.12 million and $502,674.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 441.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006689 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009915 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,732,750 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

