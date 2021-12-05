PIXEL Price Hits $0.0032 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.77 million and $20,058.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00920312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00246899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030393 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003070 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

