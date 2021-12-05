Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE POLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 412,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,549. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

In related news, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

