PolkaBridge (PBR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.80 Million

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $43.40 million and $5.80 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.39 or 0.99711376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About PolkaBridge

PolkaBridge’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 83,901,255 coins and its circulating supply is 36,901,255 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

PolkaBridge Coin Trading

