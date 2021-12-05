Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $49.48 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $10.99 or 0.00022453 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $49.48 million and approximately $721,119.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

