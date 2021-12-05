PolkaWar Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,652 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,652 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

