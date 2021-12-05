Polytrade (TRADE) Market Cap Reaches $8.49 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00222146 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,973,760 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

