Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTLO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of PTLO opened at $35.44 on Friday. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

