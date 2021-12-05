Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portillos.
Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PTLO opened at $35.44 on Friday. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73.
About Portillos
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.