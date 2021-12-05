Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.67.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $56,763.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 55,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,497,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,455.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

