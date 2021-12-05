PotCoin Price Down 14.5% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $4,179.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.13 or 0.08505417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00315731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00920312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00079011 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00407129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00367405 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,084,122 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

