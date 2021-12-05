PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.57 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $2.57 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

