Presearch Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $102.46 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00314801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

