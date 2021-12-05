Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

