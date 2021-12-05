Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,650 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

NYSEARCA UCO opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $101.72.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

