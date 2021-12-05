Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.92 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.52 and a 200 day moving average of $437.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.