Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 42,679 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,679 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 29.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 66,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.24 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

