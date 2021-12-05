Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 69,526 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

