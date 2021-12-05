Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,707 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

