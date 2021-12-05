Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,744 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 206.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NXPI stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

