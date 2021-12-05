Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

