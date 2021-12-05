Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 71,717 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 188.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

