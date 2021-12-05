Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

