Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $83.49 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

