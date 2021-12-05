Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26.

