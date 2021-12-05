Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 173.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $434.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.69. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

