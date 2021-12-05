Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

