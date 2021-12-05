Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

