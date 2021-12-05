Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $82.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.