Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

