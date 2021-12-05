Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

