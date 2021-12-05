Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 105.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

