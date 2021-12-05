Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.04% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FQAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

